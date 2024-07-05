Posted in: Coffee Stain Publishing, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Satisfactory

Coffee Stain Studios Confirms Satisfactory Full Release Date

After being in Early Access for over four years, Satisfactory will officially be released in full for PC pltforms this September.

Players can build and automate massive factories on an alien planet.

Enjoy the open-world solo or in co-op mode with friends for extra fun.

Use vehicles and exosuits to explore the vast 30km2 landscape.

Coffee Stain Studios has revealed that Satisfactory is finally leaving Early Access, as the full version of the game will launch in September. The game has been in Early Access since June 2020. Yeah, over four years of active development while players were able to try out new updates as they were released! Now, the team will release the full version of the game this Fall as Version 1.0 will be released on Steam and the Epic Games Store on September 10, 2024.

Satisfactory

Satisfactory is a first-person, open-world factory-building game with a dash of exploration and combat. Play alone or with friends, explore an alien planet, create multi-story factories, and enter conveyor belt heaven! Conquer nature by building massive factories across the land. Expand wherever and however you want. The planet is filled with valuable natural resources just waiting to be utilized. As an employee of FICSIT it's your duty to make sure they come to good use.

Construct your factories with gracious perfection or build intricate webs of conveyor belts to supply all your needs. Automate trucks and trains to reach your faraway outposts, and be sure to handle liquids properly by transporting them in pipes. It's all about minimizing manual labor! Venture on expeditions to search for new materials, and be sure to put everything to good use. Nature is yours to harvest! You have vehicles, jetpacks, jump pads, and more at your disposal to make the exploration easier. Equip the proper safety gear as well, just in case you run into the local wildlife.

