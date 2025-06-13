Posted in: Games, Krafton, Video Games | Tagged: Commander Quest, Flyway Games

Commander Quest Releases Gearforged Wildfire With Genghis Khan

Commander Quest has a new update available today, as players can get their hands on a new dwarf class and Genghis Khan in Gearforged Wildfire

Developer Flyway Games and publisher Krafton have released a new update this week for Commander Quest, giving the game a new leader with the Gearforged Wildfire. Players have access to a new class of characters with the Dwarves, who will find themselves led by the tactful and sharpshooting Genghis Khan. We have more details and the trailer here as you can download the update now.

Commander Quest – Gearforged Wildfire

Specializing in ranged attack enhancements and card draw abilities, Genghis Khan is truly a force to be reckoned with. Khan's skills are inspired by the legendary marksmanship of Mongol warriors and the empire's unmatched ability to sustain supply lines across vast territories. However, his incredible strength and tactical brilliance don't come without drawbacks — his leadership comes at a cost. Utilizing Khan as a commander is high-risk-high-reward. While he provides significant strategic advantages, his unrelenting iron fist may damage your allies.

Dwarves evolve from blacksmiths to master craftsmen of war with nine new cards. Newly introduced unit classes, such as minelaying specialists and mobile rocket launchers, are inspired by traditional fantasy lore, where Dwarves are known for their stubbornness and long-held grudges. These cards activate special effects when summoned soldiers fall in battle — discover each card's unique advantages and craft your own unique strategies.

Various Races and Commanders: Become historical heroes and imbue the soul of legendary warriors into the bodies of different races while leading your army through a cute but brutal fantasy world.

Become historical heroes and imbue the soul of legendary warriors into the bodies of different races while leading your army through a cute but brutal fantasy world. Strategic Deck Building: Grow your deck with battle rewards, through shops and randomized events, and more as you make key world decisions that will shape your run.

Grow your deck with battle rewards, through shops and randomized events, and more as you make key world decisions that will shape your run. Dangerous Battles: Summon units by placing cards on the battlefield and then watch them come to life as they fight enemy dragons, spiders, and more.

Summon units by placing cards on the battlefield and then watch them come to life as they fight enemy dragons, spiders, and more. Unlock New Cards: The end of a run is just the beginning – after your run is scored, gain experience points and level-up races and commanders to unlock new cards, relics, and skills.

