Common'hood Set To Be Released Mid-November

Indie developer and publisher Plethora Project announced today that they will be releasing Common'hood for PC a lot sooner than expected. When the game was first revealed, we were under the assumption we might now see this for at least another year. Now it appears the game has been sped up in the timetable as the team will be releasing it on November 10th, 2022. Along with the news came a brand new trailer showing off more of the mechanics of what you'll be doing to help rebuild society from the ground up. Enjoy checking it out down below!

"Common'hood is a unique city builder that gives players huge amounts of creative freedom to create and design a habitat like no other, but at its heart is an emotional community management game centered around the people of a neighborhood hit by an economic downturn. With its first-person perspective offering a more intimate experience in comparison to a birds-eye view typical of the genre, Common'hood lets players move and interact with their creations as they nurture new friendships."

"Common'hood tasks players to meet the needs of its transient inhabitants. As you forge relationships with those down on their luck, you'll need to manage their demands alongside the construction of your ever-expanding community. The more you collect, build and interact with those who begin to settle, the more your hub will thrive. From farming food, creating autonomous robots to lighten the load for your inhabitants, or discovering upgrade pathways to expand the scope of your builds, the world and your factory is yours to explore and experiment with. Offering a co-op experience, Common'hood allows players to work together with friends to build incredible creations and share those creations with the community online. Players will also be able to upload their creations to their single-player games for personal use."