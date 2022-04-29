Common'hood Will Be Released Sometime In Q4 2022

Indie developer and publisher Plethora Project revealed this week they'll be releasing their upcoming game Common'hood later on this year. We originally caught wind of this one last Fall during the Game Devs Of Color Expo, as you'll be playing to build a community that can sustain itself through a new society. Which includes scavenging for goods, growing food, and researching new tech to make the place last. Now we know the game will be released sometime in Q4 2022, and so far it appears it will only be for PC.

In Common'hood, players step into the shoes of a young woman who has just lost her home and her father after being unable to afford their bills. She decides to visit the abandoned factory that her family once owned and discovers a community of people already living there. The people that have taken up shelter there are just as down on their luck as she is and crave comfort and acceptance. Together with the rest of the residents, players will work to encourage positivity and change at the factory by helping the community grow.

Start by growing food so that no one in the shelter goes hungry and as the story progresses players will soon be automating food growth, designing and crafting buildings, connecting with fellow community members and more. The shelter can be shaped and changed depending on the needs of the community. Connect with the population to decide what needs to be done and watch as attitudes change for the better.

Want to collaborate with friends on building up a new thriving development? Common'hood is set to launch later this year with multiplayer support, providing a co-op extension of the game's sandbox environment. Work together with friends to build incredible creations and share those creations with the community online. Players will also be able to upload their creations to their single-player games for use. Invite up to four players of your friends and construct amazing designs together.