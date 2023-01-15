Company Of Heroes 3 Offers Trial Period Before Launch Would you like to try out Company Of Heroes 3 before it comes out in February? SEGA is offering you a chance to try it out on Steam.

SEGA and Relic Entertainment are offering you a chance to try Company Of Heroes 3 before the game launches next month. The developers are looking to launch a Multiplayer Tech Test on Steam, starting on Monday, January 16th. This test will aid in helping Relic prepare for launch by testing its servers and infrastructure on a larger scale, with a full body of players having matches. In essence, you'll be playing the most recent build of the game before they officially launch it on February 23rd, 2023. To take part, you just need to head over to the game's Steam page and request access to the playtest.

"The legendary strategy franchise is back! Company Of Heroes 3 is the ultimate package of action, tactics, and strategy. Take charge in the heat of real-time battle, then command as a General guiding the overall campaign where every decision matters. ​Overwhelm your opponents with new and familiar factions, units, and international Battlegroups. Command ground, air, and naval forces and build supply lines to crush enemy advances on the new Dynamic Campaign Map – no two playthroughs are ever alike! Play at your own pace across campaign and skirmish modes before diving into blistering multiplayer action. Discover the untold stories of a stunning Mediterranean theatre, featuring next-generation destructible environments, all powered by Relic's proprietary Essence Engine."

"Experience the biggest single-player campaign in franchise history. The new Dynamic Campaign Map delivers full 'sandbox-style' gameplay, allowing players to command the overall war effort and experience an unprecedented level of strategic choice. ​Establish vital supply lines before deploying rear guard defenses to secure your advance. Launch air and naval strikes to weaken and scatter enemy forces or liberate a nearby town to develop a Partisan spy network. Choose your forces and upgrade your veteran companies to match your playstyle. Meanwhile, the optional Full Tactical Pause feature allows players total control over the pacing of single-player action. Plan your attacks, then effortlessly queue up lethal precision plays that will give you the edge in battle."