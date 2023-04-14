Company Of Heroes 3 Reveals Console Release For May Company Of Heroes 3 finally has a console release date as SEGA will drop the game on PlayStation and Xbox this May.

SEGA and Relic Entertainment announced this week they have an official release date for the console edition of Company Of Heroes 3. Seeing as how the game barely came out on PC back in February, there's really going to be no difference between the two versions aside from controls, so everyone basically will have the same copy. PlayStation and Xbox players will be able to pre-order a physical edition on April 25th, while the full release for both physical and digital will happen on May 30th, 2023.

"For the very first time, Relic Entertainment is bringing its universally lauded Company of Heroes franchise to console players, offering fans around the world the deepest strategic experience yet. Console players can expect a custom UI, full controller support, and special features that allow them to play at their own pace. Furthermore, the user interface has been adapted for gamepads to ensure a fun and immersive experience for all. New features like Full Tactical Pause offer gamepad players a level of tactical control over the pacing on the battlefield. By freezing the action, players who choose to employ Full Tactical Pause will be able to coordinate all their actions at once, thinking through every move in detail without the pressure of doing it all in real-time."

"Company of Heroes' renowned boots-on-the-ground storytelling will bring players to a brand-new theatre of war, unlocking authentic new tactics, four distinct factions, and a wealth of untold stories from World War II. In single-player modes, the turn-based Italian Dynamic Campaign offers a sandbox-style gameplay experience with new levels of strategic choice, whereas the sweeping deserts of North Africa allow for a classic, narrative-led single-player experience. For players that enjoy their competitive action, CoH3 has a huge online multiplayer and co-op vs AI offer, with more factions, mechanics and units than ever before."