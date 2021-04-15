Complete Rivals Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
Rivals' Week is now live in Pokémon GO. It has brought with it a new raid rotation. Here are the raids worth doing & the raids worth passing.
Here is the complete raid rotation for Rivals' Week in Pokémon GO:
Tier One
- Clauncher
- Croagunk – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
- Mankey – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate
- Shinx – Shiny available, boosted rate
- Skrelp
- Timburr – Shiny available, boosted rate
After a day of playing Rivals' Week, it is apparent that both Skrelp and Clauncher are indeed spawning but at a low rate. If you're having trouble finding those two in the wild, I think they're both worth a raid pass or two to attempt to get a Skrelp or Clauncher with high IVs. Outside of those two, Shinx and Timburr are tried and true staples of Tier One raids due to their boosted raid/egg-only Shiny rate.
Tier Three
- Hitmonchan – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little date
- Hitmonlee – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little data
- Nidoking
- Nidoqueen
- Seviper – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little data
- Zangoose – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little data
Everything here is spawning in the wild (other than the evolved forms of the Nidos, but Nidoran is spawning in abundance) so I don't see these raids as worthy of a pass. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan are somewhat rare in the wild and on Incense during this event, but it's not yet known what their Shiny rate is due to this being the first event they're spawning in outside of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, which had its own separate rate for certain species.
Tier Five
- Therian Forme Landorus
New raid boss! Don't miss our Therian Forme Landorus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players.
Mega Raids
- Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60
- Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60
- Mega Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60
No changes here.
Whichever raids you choose, best of luck, Pokémon GO trainers!