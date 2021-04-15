Complete Rivals Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

Rivals' Week is now live in Pokémon GO. It has brought with it a new raid rotation. Here are the raids worth doing & the raids worth passing.

Here is the complete raid rotation for Rivals' Week in Pokémon GO:

Tier One

Clauncher

Croagunk – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Mankey – Shiny available, standard unboosted rate

Shinx – Shiny available, boosted rate

Skrelp

Timburr – Shiny available, boosted rate

After a day of playing Rivals' Week, it is apparent that both Skrelp and Clauncher are indeed spawning but at a low rate. If you're having trouble finding those two in the wild, I think they're both worth a raid pass or two to attempt to get a Skrelp or Clauncher with high IVs. Outside of those two, Shinx and Timburr are tried and true staples of Tier One raids due to their boosted raid/egg-only Shiny rate.

Tier Three

Hitmonchan – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little date

Hitmonlee – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little data

Nidoking

Nidoqueen

Seviper – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little data

Zangoose – Shiny available, rate unknown due to little data

Everything here is spawning in the wild (other than the evolved forms of the Nidos, but Nidoran is spawning in abundance) so I don't see these raids as worthy of a pass. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan are somewhat rare in the wild and on Incense during this event, but it's not yet known what their Shiny rate is due to this being the first event they're spawning in outside of Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, which had its own separate rate for certain species.

Tier Five

Therian Forme Landorus

New raid boss! Don't miss our Therian Forme Landorus Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players.

Mega Raids

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Lopunny – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

Mega Manectric – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in 60

No changes here.

Whichever raids you choose, best of luck, Pokémon GO trainers!