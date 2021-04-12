Therian Landorus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: April 2021

It's time for the release of the final Therian Forme from the Forces of Nature. Tomorrow, Therian Forme Landorus will enter Pokémon GO raids and is expected to totally shake up the Ground-type meta. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down this dual Ground/Flying-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Unova region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Therian Forme Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Therian Forme Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Beam, Ice Beam)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Therian Forme Landorus with efficiency.

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Kyogre (Waterfall, Blizzard)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Alolan Ninetails (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Mew (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Weather Ball)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Therian Forme Landous, like Incarnate Forme Landorus, can be defeated with two trainers as long as the top counters are used. If you cannot guarantee great counters, going in with three or four trainers is a better idea.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Legendary Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Therian Forme Landorus has not yet been released in its Shiny Forme.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!