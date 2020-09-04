Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale Launches Onto Oculus Next Week

Resolution Games revealed this week that Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale will be released on Oculus Quest and Rift next week. The game is set to drop on Oculus Quest and Rift for $20, with the game's official release taking place on September 8th. The game will challenge up to four players to serve sandwiches to a forest full of hungry fable creatures. Much like you would end up doing with real customers, you'll have to keep your diners happy instead of leaving them hangry. You can read more about it below and check out the launch trailer.

Supporting a single player mode or multiplayer with two to four players, Cook-Out's fairytale restaurant gives each player a different selection of ingredients from which to compile sandwiches for a hungry crowd. No individual player will have everything they need, forcing them to work together to assemble everything perfectly – and in the right order – to keep famished tummies from rumbling. With more than 50 levels spread out across 18 towns, as well as an Endless Mode, players will have plenty of opportunity to please palettes and share laughs together while they grab, chop, grill and plate ingredients – and even wash dishes – all at a frantic pace to keep customers fed instead of fed-up.

"Food, fun and games are three of the very best ways to get together with friends, and with Cook-Out, we're excited to be delivering all of those things," said the game's producer, Gustav Stenmark. "Co-op games are always at their wildest when everyone is scrambling to work together, and Cook-Out will definitely keep you on your toes. Within a few minutes you'll all be barking orders like a line cook, trying to figure out who's supposed to be grabbing the ketchup and who needs to cut the cheese."

"When we first started Resolution Games in 2015, it would have been crazy to launch an online multiplayer VR game like Cook-Out. But now, not only is it possible, I'd argue that it's the best way to play a game with your friends," shared Tommy Palm, CEO of Resolution Games. "What could be better than putting on your headset and stepping right into a virtual world to pick up a fishing pole, a sword, or — in the case of Cook-Out's kitchen — a cleaver, and experience the magic and fun of VR together?"