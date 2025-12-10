Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Corporation Liberty, Wayanjo

Corporation Liberty Has Launched a Steam Playtest

Those looking to try out the horror game Corporation Liberty can do so now as the developers have launched a Playtest via Steam

Article Summary Corporation Liberty launches a limited-time Steam Playtest ending December 27—sign up now to play early.

Team up with up to four players to survive tense, co-op horror shifts in a decayed corporate bunker.

Face randomized objectives, brutal time limits, and rising pressure where teamwork and betrayal collide.

Earn rewards, unlock secrets, and discover the true meaning of "Freedom" in Corporation Liberty.

Indie game developer and publisher Wayanjo has launched a brand-new playtest for the game Corporation Liberty that's available on Steam. In case you haven't seen the game, this is a co-op horror experience where you must work together with up to four employees to share a single shift and complete randomized tasks with severe time limits—all in the name of protecting freedom and corporate pride. We have more details about the game for you here, as well as the latest trailer to check out, as you can sign up to take part in the Playtest until its done on December 27.

Corporation Liberty

Corporation Liberty is a tense cooperative horror experience where up to four players operate a massive dystopian workstation together. Each shift is a race against the timer: complete tasks, rescue teammates, manage rising pressure, and survive the workday inside a decayed corporate bunker. Inspired by the frantic coordination of Spaceteam, the cooperative chaos of Cloverpit, and the oppressive tension of Five Nights at Freddy's, the game emphasizes teamwork, communication, and the escalating panic of shared control.

Work. Together. Or Be Replaced: Take your seat at the 4-worker terminal. Solve tasks under pressure. Assist. Betray. Survive the shift. The Corporation is watching.

Take your seat at the 4-worker terminal. Solve tasks under pressure. Assist. Betray. Survive the shift. The Corporation is watching. System Correction: Every second counts. Fail the quota, and the workstation responds. Pain is just part of progress.

Every second counts. Fail the quota, and the workstation responds. Pain is just part of progress. Cycle Protocol: Procedurally generated missions. Timed objectives. Endless pressure. Each shift changes the next — no one leaves the same.

Procedurally generated missions. Timed objectives. Endless pressure. Each shift changes the next — no one leaves the same. Cooperative Indoctrination: Up to four workers operate one machine. Communication is survival. Obedience is freedom.

Up to four workers operate one machine. Communication is survival. Obedience is freedom. Facility Atmosphere: Industrial horror meets psychological dread. Alarms hum, vents whisper, and somewhere above — someone takes notes.

Industrial horror meets psychological dread. Alarms hum, vents whisper, and somewhere above — someone takes notes. Corporate Rewards: Complete your shifts to earn higher clearance, access restricted rooms, and uncover what "Freedom" truly means. Welcome to Corporation Liberty. Work sustains us. Work defines us. Work sets us free.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!