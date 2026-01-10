Posted in: CORSAIR, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

CORSAIR Unveils High-Performance Gaming Peripherals at CES 2026

CORSAIR shwoed off a new line of high-performance gaming peripherals designed for hardcore gamers while they were at CES 2026

New SABRE v2 PRO wireless gaming mice offer 8,000Hz polling, tri-mode connectivity, and ultra-light designs

MM PRO Control Esports-Tuned Cloth Mouse Pad delivers pro-level tracking and added comfort for intense gaming

MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard features magnetic switches, customizable modules, and rapid response

CORSAIR decided to unveil a new line of products at CES 2026, as they have a new line of items focused on hardcore gamers. This new high–performance line of gaming peripherals focuses on players who are at a higher level of gameplay, or those who just want to up their personal items to esports-levels, as they showed off a few new items from mice ro keyboards to mouse pads. We have more info below as they'll be hitting the market shortly.

CORSAIR SABRE v2 PRO MG/CF Wireless Gaming Mouse

Both of these new mice feature lightning-fast responsiveness with up to 8,000Hz hyper-polling while wireless or wired, as well as up to 120 hours of pinpoint precision. Another added feature of both mice is versatile tri-mode connectivity, so users can choose between ultra-responsive 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth or a wired connection via USB-C. The CORSAIR SABRE v2 PRO CF Wireless Gaming Mouse houses the beloved SABRE v2 PRO in a carbon fiber unibody. The result is a 55g* superlight, high-performance mouse that also has exceptional rigidity and strength. For pros that prefer the feel of metal, the CORSAIR SABRE v2 PRO MG Wireless Gaming Mouse is a 56g superlight mouse with an optimized balance of ultra-precise aim with the strength to withstand the daily grind.

CORSAIR MM PRO Control Esports-Tuned Cloth Mouse Pad

The MM PRO Control Esports-Tuned Cloth Mouse Pad is a new cloth mouse pad tuned for professional-level precision to provide the ultimate foundation of pinpoint accuracy and tracking. Its hex-patterned polyurethane base can hold its position in even the most frenetic moments, so victory never slips out of your grasp. Its thicker base and sloped edges provide comfortable wrist cushioning and deliver additional stopping power for mouse movements.

CORSAIR MAKR PRO 75 Hall Effect DIY Keyboard

The MAKR PRO 75 is an evolution of last year's MAKR 75 DIY Keyboard Kit that picked up a prestigious Red Dot Best of the Best Design Award for 2025 and a 2025 iF Design Award. It's a hot-swappable Hall Effect keyboard with lightning-fast, adjustable CORSAIR MGX Hyperdrive magnetic switches, aluminum frame, and a rigid FR4 switch plate pre-installed. It features up to 8,000Hz hyper-polling, Rapid Trigger and FlashTap for gamers who want the customizability of DIY but also need the performance of a keyboard purpose-built for gaming. While it ships fully assembled with switches, FR4 switch plate, and keycaps, users who want to take their DIY build to another level of functionality can purchase and easily install modules that add wireless connectivity and an LCD screen, as well as keycap sets to change the look and feel of their keyboard.

