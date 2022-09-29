Cosmoem Arrives In Pokémon GO For Evolving Stars Event

Pokémon GO has announced the arrival of Cosmoem through evolution as well as two new events: the Evolving Stars event and Mega Gyarados Raid Day. Let's get into the details.

Here's what is happening in Pokémon GO for the Evolving Stars event:

Date and time: Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Cosmog's evolution unlocked: Cosmoem, the Protostar Pokémon, will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time through evolution. Unlike previous encounters like this, Niantic specifically notes: "Trainers will be able to evolve Cosmog into Cosmoem by using 25 Cosmog Candy. And don't worry about evolving your only Cosmog—rumor has it that Trainers will have the opportunity to encounter additional Cosmog in the distant future." While I like that we're being told that we'll get more Cosmog, this happening in the "distant future" is pretty weird. Personally, I like my Cosmog. I don't want to evolve it. I would've thought they'd have learned from the maligned Galarian Mr. Mime's research to offer more than one Pokémon if they're requiring evolution. Hopefully, the "distant future" is an exaggeration.

Special Research: More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear.

More of the Season-long Cosmog-themed Special Research will be unlocked. This is undoubtedly where the evolution task will appear. Wild spawns: Kakuna, Pidgeotto, Poliwhirl, Kadabra, Haunter, Rhyhorn, Seadra, Scyther, Eevee, Swinub, Ralts, Duskull, Tynamo, Litwick, Helioptile. Nothing new or Shiny here, but there are some opportunities to hunt relatively rare spawns.

Raids: Tier One: Slowpoke, Onix, Scyther, Porygon, Sunkern Tier Three: Magneton, Rhydon, Togetic, Piloswine Tier Five: Xerneas (Oct. 8-20), Yveltal (Sept. 27-Oct. 8) Mega: Mega Manectric (Oct 8-20), Mega Lopunny (Sept. 27-Oct. 8)



Another event will take place during the Evolving Stars event in Pokémon GO. Here are the details for Mega Gyarados Raid Day.

Date and time: Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Saturday, October 8, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Feature: Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids.

Mega Gyarados will appear more frequently in raids. Bonuses: Increased Shiny rate for Gyarados. Receive up to five additional Raid Passes by spinning Photo Discs at Gyms. Field Research: Complete tasks to earn Stardust, Evolution items, and Mega Energy. Collection Challenges: Complete the challenges to receive Evolution items.

