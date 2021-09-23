Costume Kirlia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: September 2021

Kirlia is currently appearing in costume as a Tier Three raid boss in Pokémon GO during the Fashion Week event. Unlike last year, there is no question over whether or not it will be Shiny: Shiny Costumed Kirlia has been confirmed by Niantic and observed to be active by the Silph Road. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this fashionable Pokémon and defeat it as a solo trainer. Let's get into the details.

Top Kirlia Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Kirlia counters as such:

Shadow Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Chandelure – Hex, Shadow Ball

Shadow Banette – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Metagross – Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash

Gengar – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Scizor – Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Shadow Mismagius – Hex, Shadow Ball

Roserade – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel – Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume – Acid, Sludge Bomb

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Kirlia with efficiency.

Excadrill – Metal Claw, Iron Head

Banette – Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Haunter – Shadow Claw, Sludge Bomb

Toxicroak – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Lucario – Bullet Punch, Shadow Ball

Scizor – Bullet Punch, Iron Head

Scolipede – Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mismagius – Hex, Shadow Ball

Victreebel – Acid, Sludge Bomb

Bisharp – Metal Claw, Iron Head

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Kirlia can be defeated by solo trainers. Be sure to go in with the top counters suited to their best moves.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. However, since Kirlia is an evolved form, I would try using Pinap Berries for the first few throws in order to multiply the already-increased Candy offered from an evolved catch.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Costumed Kirlia is unknown but likely boosted.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!