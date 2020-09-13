Black Screen Records Announces Super Mario 64 Arrangement Album

There's a lot of Super Mario Bros. celebration plans happening all around, and Black Screen Records has one for Super Mario 64. The company will be releasing Hang On To Your Hat, the debut album of the Video Game Jazz Orchestra, in which they will be playing big band arrangements of music from Super Mario 64. As you can see from the artwork here, the album will be available on Red/Blue, Gold/Gold & Black/Black double vinyl records, embossed & gold-foiled gatefold sleeve which includes an eight-page 12" booklet. There will also be a Green/Blue vinyl exclusively available from Materia Collective. We have more details below as you can pre-order the album now for €45,00.



Hang On To Your Hat will be available on audiophile 180g double vinyl, cut at 45RPM, remastered for vinyl by Christian Bethge at RAMA Tonstudio and pressed at Optimal Media inGermany. The album will come in a beautiful embossed and gold-foiled gatefold sleeve and includes a 8-page 12" booklet, designed by Rozen & Isa Alcántara with additional layout by Dane Baudoin. Featuring evocative art deco detailing by José Acosta Calva and inside illustration by David René Christensen. Hang On To Your Hat was brought to creative life by producer David Russell and a team of top-notch arrangers, the album highlights the timeless tunes from Nintendo's classic by maestro Koji Kondo. The album was recorded in Nashville at Ocean Way Studios with some of the best players and production crew in the biz. Each piece takes us through familiar levels while leaving space to expand and show off. Hear the music of Mario and his nemesis Bowser as you've never experienced it before!