Cowboy Hat Snorlax Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global

Our Cowboy Hat Snorlax Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global will help you build a team to beat this raid so you can Shiny hunt.

The ramp-up to Pokémon GO Fest 2023: Global has begun. There are some monster Raids during this event, including Mega Rayquaza, Primal Groudon, Primal Kyogre, and more exciting Pokémon. Also, the time leading up to the event will include special Raid Hours, so you'll want to key into Bleeding Cool's updates to build teams to take down these elite beasts with your top counters. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down a new costumed version of Snorlax wearing a Cowboy Hat in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Cowboy Hat Snorlax Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Cowboy Hat Snorlax counters as such:

Mega Blaziken: Counter, Focus Blast

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Mega Alakazam: Counter, Focus Blast

Lucario: Counter, Aura Sphere

Shadow Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade: Low Kick, Close Combat

Conkeldurr: Counter, Dynamic Punch

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Cowboy Hat Snorlax with efficiency.

Pheromosa: Low Kick, Focus Blast

Galarian Zapdos: Counter, Close Combat

Machamp: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hawlucha: Low Kick, Flying Press

Buzzwole: Counter, Superpower

Breloom: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Hariyama: Counter, Dynamic Punch

Virizion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Cobalion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Passimian: Counter, Superpower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Cowboy Hat Snorlax can be defeated as a solo Trainer, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Cowboy Hat Snorlax can be Shiny but as this is an event with boosted Shiny odds in some cases, we cannot determine a set rate.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

