Cox Announces Call Of Duty: Warzone Pro-Am Championship Winners

Cox revealed the winners of the Call Of Duty: Warzone Pro-Am Championship today with a pair of surprise winners from the pack. The company announced this tournament just a couple of weeks ago as part of a fun promotional deal with the COD League team the Florida Mutineers. The winners of the tournament ended up being Ka'ale "Pacesetter" Haili and Jason "Gangstazsalute88" Conway, who walk away with a cool $15k for their efforts while the runner's up The Dezmond and aHTracT12 take away $5k. You can read more about the tournament below as we look forward to seeing if this will become a regular thing. And you can watch the full event on Twitch.

The competition, powered by Elite Gamer, Cox's new gaming service that enhances the gaming experience by reducing lag for PC gamers, began with open play-in tournaments on October 2nd, 13th, 21st and 23rd, and concluded with a celebrity Grand Finale Pro-Am Esports Championship Tournament on October 27th featuring Former 11 time defending MMA Flyweight Champion, Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson currently of Mighty Gaming, LEGIQN, Tfue and the dynamic duo Aydan & Tommey among many other elite gamers. The Call Of Duty: Warzone Pro-Am Championship Tournament, broadcast/streamed in a high-end live production, was the culmination of the four open tournaments and played remotely from players' homes. The event featured esports pros, local celebrities, sports stars, and gaming influencers teaming up for 8 duo teams and 8 qualifying teams from Open Qualifiers (2 from each week's open tournament) to make a 16 duo team Pro-Am Championship. The full roster for the Pro-Am included the below teams: Tommey & Aydan Kekoa & RussDaddy TheDezmond & aHTracT sloppyharry & Unifyz GunsWorld & Djmas23 Immude & Cinco Pacesetter & Gangstazsalute88 Falnets & Shmelt Invited teams for the Pro-Am included: TFue & Symfhunny FaZe Bloo & ClutchBelk FaZe Pamaj & Skyz Stince & Antwuan Woods Karma & Stuwaki LEGIQN & Zlaner Mr Daft & ScummN Mighty Mouse & BigDaddyRyyy Merk & Maven