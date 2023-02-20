Crime O'Clock Launches Steam Mystery Fest Demo You can play a free demo right now for Crime O’Clock as the devs are giving you this sneak peek at it for Steam Mystery Fest.

Indie developer Bad Seed and publisher Just For Games have released a free demo for Crime O'Clock for Steam Mystery Fest this week. The game will have you solving crimes through history using time travel as a way to investigate moments in history. Will you be able to figure out how things went down from a still-frame moment in history? You can read up more on the game below as the demo is now live on the game's Steam page.

"Crime O'Clock is an investigation and time exploration game with a deep storyline. Investigate cases through time and evolving maps by unveiling a multi-eras linked story. Will you be able to restore the True Timeline? Prevent crimes before they happen! Investigate cases through time and evolving maps by unveiling a multi-eras linked story. Will you be observant enough to solve the mysteries? Crime waits for no man!"

Time Travel: As a time detective, your job is to solve crimes through time that should never have happened! Each map has multiple time markers to visit and use to resolve different cases of hacking, murder, theft, and much more. But a common thread of strange events is developing over the centuries.

