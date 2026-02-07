Posted in: Crimson Desert, Games, Pearl Abyss, Video Games | Tagged: Crimson Desert, Pearl Abyss

Crimson Desert Drops New Combat & Progression Systems Video

Crimson Desert has released a new video this week, covering both the combat and progression systems ahead of the game's launch

Article Summary Crimson Desert showcases new combat and progression systems in an in-depth nine-minute developer video.

Players can choose from diverse weapons, adapt tactics, and leverage mounts for dynamic combat encounters.

Fluid combo mechanics feature hand-to-hand moves, elemental weapon effects, and timing-based defense actions.

Character growth relies on Abyss fragments, skill unlocking, equipment upgrades, and exclusive boss rewards.

Pearl Abyss released their latest in-depth video for Crimson Desert this week, as they dive more into the combat and progression systems for the game. The video spends about nine minutes showing players how they'll be able to fight off enemies in the game, which will feel familiar to Black Desert, but comes with several changes that distinguish it from their MMORPG title. As well as the progression system, that will determine how you build yourself up over time and become a better fighter against these enemies. You can check out the video here, as well as the developer notes about both items below, as the game is still set to launch on March 19, 2026.

Crimson Desert – Combat & Progression

Combat Shaped by Player Choice – In addition to weapons and skills earned through progression, players can adapt to each encounter, including utilizing different mounts and leveraging the environment.

– In addition to weapons and skills earned through progression, players can adapt to each encounter, including utilizing different mounts and leveraging the environment. Weapons Arsenal – Players can wield a sword and shield, spear, great sword, axe, and several ranged weapons, each offering distinct strengths and combat tactics. Weapons can be purchased, discovered through exploration, earned as boss and quest rewards, or crafted directly.

– Players can wield a sword and shield, spear, great sword, axe, and several ranged weapons, each offering distinct strengths and combat tactics. Weapons can be purchased, discovered through exploration, earned as boss and quest rewards, or crafted directly. Fluid Combo System – Combat allows players to chain combos using hand-to-hand techniques, kicks, grapples, and armed moves. Weapons can be enhanced with elemental effects such as fire and ice for added strategic depth.

– Combat allows players to chain combos using hand-to-hand techniques, kicks, grapples, and armed moves. Weapons can be enhanced with elemental effects such as fire and ice for added strategic depth. Timing-Based Defense – By reading enemy movements and attack patterns, players can execute precisely timed guards and evasions, creating openings for counterattacks.

– By reading enemy movements and attack patterns, players can execute precisely timed guards and evasions, creating openings for counterattacks. Character Progression – Character growth is driven by fragments of the Abyss, a key resource used to unlock and enhance skills. Fragments can be obtained by defeating powerful bosses or discovered throughout the world of Pywel, while certain abilities can be learned directly through exploration or by completing certain quests.

– Character growth is driven by fragments of the Abyss, a key resource used to unlock and enhance skills. Fragments can be obtained by defeating powerful bosses or discovered throughout the world of Pywel, while certain abilities can be learned directly through exploration or by completing certain quests. Equipment Upgrades and Customization – Weapons and gear can be upgraded using materials from mining, boss encounters, quests, and exploration. Some bosses drop exclusive equipment and costumes, with certain items granting signature skills tied to those encounters.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!