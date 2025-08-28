Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Reflex, Eclipsium, Troleu

Critical Reflex Reveals Two Different Release Dates For Two Games

Critical Reflex confirmed the release date of two of their games, as Troleu and Eclipsium will both be released in mid-September

Critical Reflex has confirmed the release date of two of its games as both Troleu and Eclipsium will be released this September. The team basically dropped the info on both titles at the same time, as the chaotic first-person action game Troleu will be out on September 15, while the dreamlike horror experience Eclipsium will be released on September 19. We have more details about both games for you here.

Troleu

Embark on a wild ride in Troleu, a wacky first-person action game where you step into the shoes of a trolleybus conductor. Experience the bizarre yet oddly captivating routine of public transportation, where ensuring passengers' travel validity becomes your top priority. Welcome aboard, where the everyday becomes extraordinary, and getting off at next stop isn't an option since now you're the one in charge! Ensure that every passenger aboard the trolleybus has paid their fare and holds a valid travel pass. Whether they're paying with cash or card, make sure to provide change or process transactions using your trusty POS terminal. Don't forget to double-check any suspicious-looking travel passes and issue tickets promptly. Remember, some passengers may not take kindly to being overlooked!

Eclipsium

You will find no safety or comforts within Eclipsium. Let pale light guide you along your perilous journey.l Lights fade and senses dull at the presence of the looming Heart, its steady beat the only constant in a world devouring itself. It's hunger lurking just beneath your skin. Her weak light, now little more than a whisper of a memory, pulls you forward. Even if it's a lure, it remains your only hope inside the anguished eclipse. Journey into a surreal, ever-shifting, sunless world in search of Her light in Eclipsium. Let your hand lead you forward in this exploratory horror experience. You will find no safety or comfort here, only a pale light to guide you along your perilous journey. An updated demo is available now on Steam including: never-before-seen locations, a visual overhaul, and your first interaction with "Her," the mysterious figure that will follow you throughout the full game.

