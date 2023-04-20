Critical Role's Darrington Press Releases 2023 State Of The Press Darrington Press revealed a lot of information today in a new video, as three new games are coming from the Critical Role publisher.

Darrington Press, the publishing wing of Critical Role, has released a new "State Of The Press" for 2023, revealing what's coming down the road. The company revealed that they will be releasing three new original titles, as Queen By Midnight, Illuminated Worlds, and Daggerheart will be released over the rest of 2023. The team also revealed they would have a presence at GenCon 2023, where they will show off some of these new games and give you a chance to play them. The team also confirmed that a previously announced game called Guardians of Matrimonia, which was "a game of fantastical wedding planning originally designed for Matthew Mercer and Marisha Ray's wedding," will see publication from the company sometime in early 2024. Finally, The Chronicles of Exandria I: The Tale of Vox Machina and The Chronicles of Exandria II: The Legend of Vox Machina art books will now officially be getting reprints under the Darrington Press banner. You can read up more on the three new games below, along with the video released this morning featuring Mercer and Mica Burton.

Queen By Midnight

Launching this summer in the Critical Role shops, Darrington Press Guild stores, and other friendly local game stores, Queen by Midnight is a battle royale deck-building game by Kyle Shire, where you play as powerful princesses battling it out in a magical free for all! When the clock strikes midnight, the most powerful princess left standing will be crowned the next Midnight Queen. Each princess has their own unique vibe and playstyle, so there's a little something for everyone, whether you're familiar with deck-building games or not.

Illuminated Worlds

Created by Stras Ascimovic and Layla Alderman, the Illuminated Worlds System is a D6 dice pool and is designed for much shorter, arc-driven campaigns and is flexible enough to be used with any type of setting. More information on Illuminated Worlds will be available soon.

Daggerheart

A fun and fresh update to the fantasy genre of RPGs, Daggerheart has been designed for long-term campaign play and character progression. More information on Daggerheart will be made at a later date.