Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Crown Gambit, Playdigious Originals, Wild Wits

Crown Gambit Announced For Mid-June PC Release

The new tactical narrative card game Crown Gambit has a release date, as we'll see the title come out for PC and Mac in mid-June

Article Summary Crown Gambit launches mid-June for PC and Mac, bringing dark fantasy tactical card battles to players.

Lead three unique paladins as you choose a side in a war of succession and fight to save a troubled kingdom.

Strategically build your deck and synergize team abilities to overcome political threats and powerful foes.

Invoke Ancestral Grace for devastating attacks—every choice in Crown Gambit comes at a price.

Indie game developer Wild Wits and publisher Playdigious Originals revealed the official release date for their latest game, Crown Gambit. If you haven't seen the game yet, you will play as a trio of paladins who are caught in a war of succession, as they attempt to help save a sinister medieval kingdom from falling into turmoil. You will need to choose a side and its future monarch, and aid them in fending off and overcoming enemies who stand in your way. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game arrives on June 18 for PC and Mac.

Crown Gambit

Crown Gambit is a tactical narrative card game set in a chaotic capital where players must prevent the kingdom's downfall. The game is set in a mysterious, dark fantasy world inspired by Celtic and Breton folklore, and French artist Gobert is the artistic director. Players take on the role of three fearless paladins who navigate turbulent political landscapes. After pledging allegiance to one of the throne's contenders, they must help them seize power. The key is to follow their principles but beware: every choice comes with a price.

Lead a Team of Three Bold Paladins: Players will take charge of Aliza, the bloodthirsty swordswoman; Hael, the radiant mace-wielding cleric; and Rollo, the cunning rogue armed with his crushing anchor. Together, they must navigate the chaos of political turmoil.

Players will take charge of Aliza, the bloodthirsty swordswoman; Hael, the radiant mace-wielding cleric; and Rollo, the cunning rogue armed with his crushing anchor. Together, they must navigate the chaos of political turmoil. Strategic Deck Preparation: Each paladin's deck must be meticulously crafted to overcome the challenges ahead. Synergizing abilities and fostering a well-coordinated team will be key to defeating foes in style—every move matters!

Each paladin's deck must be meticulously crafted to overcome the challenges ahead. Synergizing abilities and fostering a well-coordinated team will be key to defeating foes in style—every move matters! Epic Turn-Based Tactical Card Battles: Face dishonorable scoundrels, formidable knights, and occult beasts in thrilling, strategic combat. Unlock devastating techniques and shape each paladin's unique abilities as you progress.

Face dishonorable scoundrels, formidable knights, and occult beasts in thrilling, strategic combat. Unlock devastating techniques and shape each paladin's unique abilities as you progress. Power Comes at a Cost: By invoking the dark powers of the Ancestral Grace, players can unleash devastating attacks—but the price of wielding divine might may be their very soul.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!