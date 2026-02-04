Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Zynga | Tagged: Bentley, CSR2

CSR2 Announces New Bentley Event Featuring a New Car

Mobile game CSR2 has a new event kicking off tomorrow for a solid week featuring a new car from Bentley as part of the festivities

Article Summary CSR2 launches a new one-week event featuring an exclusive Bentley Supersports #199 hypercar prize.

The special event runs from February 5 to 12, letting players race to win and collect new Bentley models.

Players can acquire the Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe and Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Race Car in-game.

Bentley Supersports #199 boasts unique livery, V8 engine, carbon fiber bodykit, and five natural-inspired themes.

Zynga has announced its latest event in CSR2, partnering with Bentley for a special one-week event starting tomorrow. The game will add the Supersports #199 hypercar, reimagined as a collectible prize for a special race within the game, which you can compete in until February 12. You'll also have a chance to purchase the Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe and the Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Race Car throughout the event. We have mroe details and a couple of quotes for you below.

CSR2 x Bentley

The Bentley Supersports coupé, which debuted last November with a limited manufacturing run of just 500 cars, boasts a two-seater cabin, bold carbon fiber bodykit, and performance-tuned V8 engine. The supercar's sleek design is available in five stunningly unique themes, each echoing the beauty of the natural world, from the azure blues and bright whites of a midday sky to the soft cream and crisp cyan of a rising snowstorm. CSR2 players will have the chance to add the special edition Supersports #199 car, a unique livery designed for optimal agility and performance, to their collections as the prize car in a new limited in-game event running from February 5-12. In addition to the Supersports #199, players will also have the opportunity to purchase the Bentley Continental GT Speed Coupe and Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak Race Car vehicles.

"The Bentley Supersports is one of the most beautiful new vehicle designs, and having the opportunity to bring such an impressive, limited-run car to our players in CSR2 is an incredible honor," said James Hans, Executive Director Licensing & Partnerships at Zynga's NaturalMotion studio. "With only 500 real-world cars available, we're very excited to get more drivers around the world behind the wheel of this unbelievable supercar during this special event."

"Bentley is thrilled to grow our long‑standing partnership with CSR2 through the introduction of the new Bentley Supersports," said Sam Morris, Partnership & Product Placement Manager, Bentley. "CSR2 has built one of the most vibrant and active communities in mobile racing, and is the perfect platform for fans to experience the exhilarating performance of our most driver‑focused car to date."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!