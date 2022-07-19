Cult Of The Lamb Shows New Video For Cultish Encounters

Devolver Digital has released a brand new video for Cult Of The Lamb as they are now revealing some of the cultish encounters you can have. This particular video shows off the options you'll have at your disposal as you make your journey through the cult. You'll be able to choose different quests, pick up items you need, and figure out how to complete everything to return to your loyal followers. You'll encounter several figures in the woods who will guide your journey, however, they cannot make choices for you. Everything is on YOUR shoulders. You can check out the video down below as the game is still on track to be released on August 11th.

No one said it was easy to create a cult in the name of The One Who Waits. Sometimes it might seem like all hope is lost, but the strength of your convictions will keep you on the righteous path – along with the helping hands of a few friends. ​ Here are some of the colourful characters who will help as you crusade through the Lands of the Old Faith.

Cult Of The Lamb casts players in the role of a possessed lamb saved from annihilation by an ominous stranger, and must repay their debt by building a loyal following in his name. Start your own cult in a land of false prophets, venturing out into diverse and mysterious regions to build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and spread your Word to become the one true cult. Collect and use resources to build new structures, perform dark rituals to appease the gods, and give sermons to reinforce the faith of your flock. Explore a sprawling, randomly generated world, fight off hordes of enemies and defeat rival cult leaders in order to absorb their power and assert your cult's dominance. Train your flock and embark on a quest to explore and discover the secrets of five mysterious regions. Cleanse the non-believers, spread enlightenment, and perform mystical rituals on the journey to become the mighty lamb god.