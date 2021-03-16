Cute City-Building Game The Colonists Is Coming To Consoles

Auroch Digital revealed today that they will be bringing their adorable city-builder game The Colonists to all three major consoles. Originally developed by Code By Fire and published by Mode 7 for the PC version, the game will have you in charge of a fleet of robots tasked with setting up a civilization on a distant planet so human life can set up shop when they're done. Now we know the game is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2021, but we don't have a confirmed date yet and no word on whether or not it will be backward-compatible for next-gen consoles. While we wait to hear news, you can read more about the game below and check out screenshots as it will appear on console.

The Colonists is a relaxing city-building game. Help these cute robots build their dream settlement. Each bot has a job to fulfil, from harvesting crops and fishing at the lake, to transporting resources and discovering distant lands. Help them work together to achieve automated harmony. Harvest: Gather Resources like wood, iron, stone, fish, and lots more.

New Robot Hats: Some little cute touches here and there including some snazzy new robot hats.