Cyberpunk 2077 Added Another Hotfix To The Game This Week

CD Projekt Red added another Hotfix patch to Cyberpunk 2077 this week in an attempt to help stabilize the game a little more. We could talk ad nauseum about all of the issues players have been having with the game since launch, especially on the PS4 and Xbox One as players are basically playing in a land of polygons. Including new issues where corrupted save files are unretrievable even after the last patch was supposed to fix it and make them accessible. While there have been some improvements on both PC and console after the last update, it seems a lot of the underlining issues people are having with it still exist everywhere,e except for Stadia which seems to still be your best option to play it.

Before the holidays kicked in, the developers did another hotfix to improve a couple of things. We have the full list for you here, but it isn't a lot as it basically fixes one quest, improves crashes on console, and fixes a save file limit (that yet again, doesn't fix corrupted save files, so you have to start from scratch on PC). Will CD Project Red ever find a way out of the tangled mess of a game they've made with Cyberpunk 2077? It's possible, especially if the massive updates they're promising in January and February actually do what they're supposed to do. But until we find out exactly what those changes will be, it's basically a crap shoot to guess while players have to sit on the game.

Quests Dum Dum will no longer go missing from Totentanz entrance during Second Conflict. Console-specific Improved memory management and stability, resulting in fewer crashes. PC-specific Removed the 8 MB save file size limit. Note: this won't fix save files corrupted before the update.