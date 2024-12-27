Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dance Of Cards, GoodMorningMrFrog, Pineapple Works

Dance Of Cards Confirmed For Xbox & Nintendo Switch

Dance Of Cards has confirmed the console release date for both Xbox and Nintendo Switch, as it will arrive in about a month

Survive a deadly cruise by playing a tactical gambling RPG.

Form teams with 16 unique characters in a game of chance.

Explore a mysterious ship full of danger and secrets.

Indie game developer GoodMorningMrFrog and publisher Pineapple Works have confirmed the game Dance of Cards is coming to both Nintendo Switch and Xbox next month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, you are one of sixteen passengers aboard the transatlantic liner headed to the New World when something goes awry. Now you're stuck in a deadly card game and must avoid a cruel fate across seven dark days. Enjoy the trailer and info here as game will be released for both consoles on January 23, 2025.

Dance of Cards

Sixteen passengers aboard the ocean liner Magnific, who set sail to the shores of the New World, become trapped in a cruel and deadly game of cards. Dance of Cards is a tactical gambling RPG where you try to survive seven days of a deadly cruise by playing poker. With no option to escape, they are forced to accept the rules and put their lives at stake for a fleeting hope of salvation. During the seven days, players will face each other at the poker table to decide whose life will be taken next. But remember that unpredictable fate is also in your hands – build relationships with others or cheat and bluff while keeping a poker face, and you might make it out alive! Cheat, bluff, and build trust with others to survive until the end of the cruise – and don't forget that everything is up to chance.

A unique blend of poker and RPG

16 colorful characters you can form a team with – each with their distinct talents and play styles

A tale of chance and certainty

A ship to explore, full of mysteries and unexpected findings

Additional Death Gambles – for the brave ones and those who are out of luck

Soundtrack teeming with danceable anxiety

The feeling of hope amidst the dread

