Danny Trejo Featured In The Latest Trailer For Evil West

Focus Entertainment dropped a new trailer for Evil West featuring actor Danny Trejo who just wants to play a game!!! In the latest bit of promotion for the game, the team managed to score the Machete actor to take part in a quick little video where they make fun of how many games out there now have ridiculous systems that prevent you from getting to the game right away, as they are branding their own title as one that's quick to pick up and easy to play without a ton of bells and whistles to it. You'll be able to experience that for yourself this week as the game will be released on November 22nd, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer down at the bottom.

"Get to know Jesse Rentier, the skilled, young vampire slayer you'll incarnate in Evil West. Star agent of the Rentier Institute, a secret monster-hunting organization led by his father and many generations of Rentier before him, he'll have to take the action into his own hands after a deadly vampiric conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute. With the help of Edgar Gravenor, another survivor from the Institute, he'll have to battle fierce foes and demystify the conspiracy while rebuilding the organization and becoming the leader it needs."

"To reach his goal, Jesse will explore every corner of the Wild West, looking for new Institute members and valuable leads on the conspiracy, taking money from abandoned chests and corpses, and growing his arsenal of weapons. Armed with both old-fashioned firearms and advanced technology like the lightning-fueled Rentier Gauntlet, each with its own skill tree for customized upgrades, you're free to combine Jesse's weapons and tools to your liking. Take on explosive combat encounters with your own mix of powerful ranged attacks and devastating melee combos."