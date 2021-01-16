Dark Horse Releases Overwatch: Tracer – London Calling Issue #4

Dark Horse Comics released the latest issue of their digital Overwatch series, Tracer – London Calling, as Issue #4 is out now. The two companies have been working together for a while now to help expand the world the video game is set in since there isn't a campaign in the original title. It's been a cool way to get more backstory on some of the most prominent figures of the series and it helps make sense of a lot of the dialogue that some of them talk about as voice lines between matches. This latest run shows Tracer on her own in the aftermath of the assassination Widowmaker carried out and the continued fallout from those events, which goes all the way back to one of the first videos we saw before the game launched. If you're interested in checking it out, you can download the PDF copy of the comic book here. Enjoy!

The new installment begins at the aftermath of Mondatta's shocking assassination. Kace has called the Underworld Omnics to begin a violent revolution against humans. As police crackdowns and protests reached a fever pitch, Iggy's friend Lady was tragically killed in the fray. A guilt-ridden Tracer—with a damaged chronal accelerator—urged peace, but Iggy, filled with grief over her friend's death, embraced Kace's message. Writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Babs Tarr continue to tell the story of the years after Overwatch has been disbanded, when the world finds itself beset by injustice and vulnerable to self-interested powers. Sentient, intelligent robots called Omnics still struggle in the decades since the Omnic Crisis, demanding equality and an end to discrimination against their kind. The world needs heroes again, and heroes often come from unexpected places.