Darrington Press Announces Next Tabletop Game: Till The Last Gasp

Darrington Press, the game publishing wing of Critical Role, announced their next tabletop title on the way with Till The Last Gasp. This is a unique two-player endeavor as you will be playing as a pair of warriors locked in an epic battle, utilizing different skills, techniques, and devastating maneuvers to have a fight to the end. The game is set to be released sometime in late Q1 2023 for $40. Until then, here's a rundown of how the game is played.

"A dramatic two-player storytelling game of duels, Till the Last Gasp lets you get straight to the action of two characters in conflict—and as blows are exchanged between the two, emotions are betrayed, secrets revealed, and the stakes raised. Till the Last Gasp uniquely enables you to capture the climax of great cinema fights and clashes from stories we all know and love. With play lasting about an hour, it's a great date-night activity or spur-of-the-moment game night for players of all skill levels."

Till the Last Gasp draws steel and goes for the heart! This is a storytelling game as much about your character's innermost feelings as it is about armor or weapons. A duel flourishes to life with the drama you bring to each move. Reflect the heat of your conflict in your surroundings: smash vases, swing from chandeliers, scar machinery with laser swords. Duel In Any Setting: Play fist-fighting monks, gunslingers on a windswept plain, high-tech laser sharpshooters, and wielders of the arcane arts! Till the Last Gasp can accommodate nearly any setting and a wide variety of genres and characters. You can even import characters from other storytelling games or media you love! It is a game of two characters locked in conflict, discovering something deep at the heart of it.

