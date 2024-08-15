Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dawn Of Defiance

Dawn Of Defiance Drops Launch Trailer Headed Into Early Access

Check out the official launch trailer for Dawn Of Defiance as the team have released the game into Eatly Access on PC platforms

Article Summary Watch the launch trailer for Dawn Of Defiance as it enters Early Access on Steam and Epic Games Store now.

You are the Defier, rising from a weak soldier to a god-like anti-hero in a mythic plot across the ruined islands.

Survive, explore, build, and empower yourself while facing trials and gathering resources with friends.

Band together in online co-op multiplayer to defy the Gods and steal their knowledge by completing 12 trials.

Indie game developer and publisher Traega Entertainment has released a new launch trailer for Dawn of Defiance as the game comes out in Early Access. It's a little odd to have a lunch trailer when you're not fully launching the game, but hey, do what you feel like when you're trying to get a game out into the world and seen by as many people as possible. The trailer gives a bit of context and some gameplay so you have an idea of what to expect if you decide to download it on Steam or the Epic Games Store today.

Dawn Of Defiance

You are the Defier, subjected to a mythic plot across the ruined isles. Ascend from weak soldier to god-like anti-hero as you survive the Crossroads, build impressive Greek structures, and prove yourself a champion of defiance. Gather resources, craft and upgrade your gear, and face down the trials of the Gods with up to three friends.

Survive the Isles: As discontent brews in the Underworld, you have been brought to a lost shore to be tested. To discover your elusive purpose, you must first start from nothing and arm yourself against the dangers of the isles.

As discontent brews in the Underworld, you have been brought to a lost shore to be tested. To discover your elusive purpose, you must first start from nothing and arm yourself against the dangers of the isles. Explore the Ruins : Just beyond the domain of the Gods, you'll traverse coastal cliffs, dark woods, and blistering sands with heightened movement abilities, unlocking treasure and power amidst mythic landmarks.

: Just beyond the domain of the Gods, you'll traverse coastal cliffs, dark woods, and blistering sands with heightened movement abilities, unlocking treasure and power amidst mythic landmarks. Empower Yourself: Your victories across the isles will advance your strength through acquired recipes and upgrades. Build and adorn impressive Greek structures that rival the halls of Olympus, and protect yourself with customizable, crafted gear.

Your victories across the isles will advance your strength through acquired recipes and upgrades. Build and adorn impressive Greek structures that rival the halls of Olympus, and protect yourself with customizable, crafted gear. Defy the Gods : Cross the threshold into the Forgotten Crossroads and complete the 12 trials to sever the Gods' lingering ties of power and steal their knowledge.

: Cross the threshold into the Forgotten Crossroads and complete the 12 trials to sever the Gods' lingering ties of power and steal their knowledge. Band Together: Undertake this deadly odyssey on your own, or recruit up to three friends to aid your journey at any time in online cooperative multiplayer.

