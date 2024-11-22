Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Day Of The Devs, The Game Awards

Day Of The Devs: The Game Awards Edition 2024 Reveals Full Roster

Day Of The Devs have revealed their full roster of publishers who will take part in The Game Awards Edition 2024, happening December 11

Article Summary Day Of The Devs 2024 to feature top indie publishers ahead of Game Awards.

19 indie game announcements, including seven world premieres.

Featuring music from Ivy Road and C418's score for Wanderstop.

Stream live on YouTube and Twitch on December 11 at 9am PT.

Organizers for Day of the Devs have revealed everything they have planned for their annual The Game Awards Edition 2024, set to stream in mid-December. For this particular stream, the developers who will be showing off new and current games in the works include Annapurna, Andrea Love and Wooly Games, Céline & the Silly Stars, Dogubomb and Raw Fury (Letibus Design, Icedrop Games and Draknek & Friends), Electric Saint, Fabraz, Funny Fintan Softworks, Heart Machine and Arc Games, Kamibox, Nagai Industries, Panic, Redemption Road and Tinybuild, RiffRaff Games, and more to be revealed. Throughout the livestream, they will have 19 indie titles with release date announcements, special reveals, and seven world premieres. With music from Ivy Road and Annapurna's Wanderstop, composed by C418, playing throughout the showcase. But we'll have to wait to see it all as it will air the day before the awards on December 11, 2024, at 9am PT on YouTube and Twitch.

Day of the Devs

Day of the Devs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit with the mission to celebrate the creativity, diversity, and magic of video games. Day of the Devs gives a voice to emerging or underrepresented talent with platforms that connect players with developers and their games. Day of the Devs takes on the form of virtual and physical events – all completely free, with no costs to either developers or attendees. Over the last 12 years, Day of the Devs has shined a spotlight on many hundreds of games, hosted tens of thousands of people at in-person events, and reached out to millions of viewers through virtual showcases. Day of the Devs was established in 2012 in San Francisco by Double Fine Productions and iam8bit as a way to give back to their supportive communities. Since then, Day of the Devs has evolved into a fully independent entity with a variety of organizers, partners, and collaborators who contribute to making it a success.

