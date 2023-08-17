Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, Invader Studios, Leonardo Interactive

Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Releases New Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, as the game will be released at the end of August.

Leonardo Interactive and Italian developer Invader Studios have released one last trailer for Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle before the game is released. This is the official launch trailer for the game, as the team has given us one final look at everything before the game launches on August 30th, 2023. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is a third-person story-driven survival horror game prequel to the critically acclaimed Daymare: 1998. Step into the shoes of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of a unit called H.A.D.E.S. (Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search), and get ready to enter the most advanced experimental research center in the United States of America. Be careful, though, because in the darkness of the desolate, labyrinthine depths of the military research center, there is something creepy and lethal awaiting you!"

"Grab one of the most innovative and technologically advanced weapons of all time and prepare to face never-before-seen creatures while you make your way through a series of frightfully evocative settings all ready to be discovered. A perfect mix of fierce and deadly enemies, hardcore action game mechanics, environmental puzzles, a chilling soundtrack, plenty of exploration, and massive doses of concentrated horror wait for you in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. No place is safe, especially when you're being hunted by your nightmares."

New characters and big comebacks – take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters.

– take part in the top secret "Sandcastle" mission as the game's main protagonist, Special Agent H.A.D.E.S. Dalila Reyes, and reconstruct the past of some of Daymare: 1998's most beloved characters. Lethal and terrifying enemies – fight, kill, and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive, and realistic in every detail.

– fight, kill, and dismember the new enemies that stand between you and the resolution of your mission, so frighteningly intelligent, aggressive, and realistic in every detail. Revamped interface – the D.I.D. is back, though in a completely redesigned way. Manage your inventory, ammo, and health items directly from the new game interface, which has never been so simple and intuitive.

