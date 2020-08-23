DC FanDome Shows Off Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Today during DC FanDome, Rocksteady Studios gave us our first official look at Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League. In a rather interesting take, the game will still be set in the Batman Arkham Universe of games they've created, only they're exploring a different aspect of that world. In this story, it appears Brainiac has taken control over members of the Justice League, including the terrifying prospect of controlling Superman. The only people around who can deal with this are the Suicide Squad, specifically four members in Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, and King Shark. The game will be a 1-4 player experience, where you can play alone with three bots, or fill the other slots with other players to defeat the game as a team. You can even switch between characters and are not locked to that single character you choose at the start (unless you're in a four-player squad).

They didn't make it clear as to whether more squad members would be choices, but it does look like these are the primary four you'll be locked into. In fact, a lot of the DC FanDome presentation went more for humor than to actually give us hardcore info we wanted to know about the game. Right now, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is being set for a 2022 release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. You can enjoy a couple of quotes about the game below as well as the reveal trailer and some screenshots.

"Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showcases Rocksteady Studios' ability to combine masterful storytelling and compelling gameplay based on well-known DC characters," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Games. "The team is creating a genre-defining experience that brings the formidable Suicide Squad to life in a way that has never been done before." "Our team is excited to officially announce Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and provide a glimpse into our latest project," said Sefton Hill, Creative Director and Co-founder, Rocksteady Studios. "We're introducing an original take on the Suicide Squad that combines the rich, character-driven storytelling Rocksteady is known for with innovative gameplay features to create a unique gaming experience."