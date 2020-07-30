DC Universe Online Releases New Episode Focused On Wonder Woman

This morning, Dimensional Ink Games launched the latest episode of DC Universe Online with Episode 38: Wonderverse. As the multiverse appears to be merging, you will be thrown into the role of a new council of Wonder Women who have to step in and take matters into their own hands as the gods rage war against each other. Its chaos and crossover mayhem on a whole new level that you get to experience now in the game. We got a little info on the story below with screenshots and the latest trailer from the devs. The episode, like previous ones, is free to access for members or available for purchase in the in-game marketplace. Also for a limited time, special "Event" versions of all content for Wonderverse will also be available for free to all players who are Level 15 and above until the release of the next episode.

A Wonder Woman for every dimension comes together in DC Universe Online, courtesy of Dimensional Ink Games.
With the Source Wall cracked, multiple universes are merging into our own. Along with the new threats also come new allies: the Council of Wonder Women! Take up arms with Nubia, Flashpoint Wonder Woman, Red Son Wonder Woman, and more, face the Olympian Gods and the New Gods, and restore order before it is too late. Wonderverse features new daily and weekly Open World missions, raid-like world bosses, a brand-new Solo and Alert, as well as Normal and Elite versions of a new Raid! To play this content mode your character must be level 30 and have a minimum Combat Rating of 299. For a limited time, special "Event" versions of all content for Wonderverse will be available to all players, level 10+ as well! Look for these Event versions in the Events tab of your On Duty menu in DC Universe Online.

