D&D Beyond To Retire Two 5th Edition Books This Month

Now that Wizards Of The Coast are in control of D&D Beyond, it looks like they may be cleaning house a bit by retiring some books. Today it was revealed that the team would be delisting Volo's Guide to Monsters and Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes on the service, essentially retiring the book from circulation online. You'll still be able to purchase the books if you wish up until May 17th, but after that date, you'll no longer be able to do so. If you already purchased the books prior to this, they'll still be in your library, so it's not like they'll be deleted from the system altogether, they just won't be available.

Why the sudden move to remove these two books? The team will be releasing the solo book Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse next week, one of three books that were recently released as part of the Rules Expansion Gift Set. That book took much of the content from those two books, slammed them together, and updated much of what is in them. So essentially, the other two books are somewhat obsolete to have on the marketplace. Much like how the Sword Coast Adventurer's Guide was retired because much of its content was later put into Volo's and Xanathar's Guide To Everything.

These changes aren't new, but don't be surprised if they become more frequent now that WotC is in control of D&D Beyond. There are a number of things within the system that we're sure the company would like to clean up and streamline in different ways so that you get the most out of your account moving forward. But that does mean stuff that is essentially obsolete will be retired. By the way, those of you who still own those two books through the account can still use the old stat blocks and information if you wish, it's not like its banned content. It just means the stuff in the new book has been updated to better suit the game.