D&D Launches Free Content Program To Help Players Stay At Home

The crew at D&D have launched a new online initiative called "Stay At Home, Play At Home" to give players free content while at home. While their home offices at Wizards Of The Coast is currently closed while Seattle remains one of the hotspots for the coronavirus, the team decided to bring Dungeons & Dragons to everyone stuck in self-quarantine. All of it online and completely free for you to check out on their website. The content can be found here, as they've loaded up the Adventurers League Player's Guide, Monster Manual, and introduction story called "Defiance in Phlan". They also have a bunch of content for kids including coloring pages. Here's their introduction to the content.

"As an added resource for gamers, the D&D team is pleased to offer the following material as free adventures and resources for use in your games—whether you're playing in a kitchen table campaign, you're an active participant in the D&D Adventurers League, or are simply interested in learning more about Dungeons & Dragons and trying it out for yourself. With schools closed around the world, many parents and caregivers are at home with their kids, including many in the D&D community. If you are in need of fun & educational material to share and/or play with your kids, you can check back here each day for D&D stuff to help during this time. If you (or someone you know) is a younger gamer, we're also releasing resources to make it even easier to get into D&D. Content will be added daily, Monday-Friday. Check back each day for the latest free, downloadable content. Please note that certain adventures are being made free on the DMs Guild for a limited time, so be sure to grab them now while you can!"

As you do down the list you'll see they've added something new for every day this week. Giving you the chance to play games at home with your family, or set up online play sessions through Discord or Skype or Zoom so you can get a session on without having to go anywhere. Hopefully, for those of you started for a game, this brings you some comfort and fun in these uncertain times.