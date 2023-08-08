Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: alien

Dead By Daylight Reveals More Info On Alien Chapter

Dead By Daylight will be going into more sci-fi territory soon as more details have emerged about the new Alien chapter on the way.

Behaviour Interactive has dropped new information on the next chapter coming to Dead By Daylight as we get a proper look at the Alien content. The team basically confirmed what we were hoping for all along, and that is we're getting Ripley as the latest survivor, along with the Xenomorph as the killer and the wreckage of the Nostromo as the latest map for the game. It's not Sigourney Weaver, but it's a decent representation of the character from the original 1979 film. We have all the details of the new content below as its currently on the test servers, with a hard release date of August 29th, 2023.

New Killer: The Xenomorph

The Xenomorph is the embodiment of the stealth Killer – quick and powerful; it can strike Survivors with its razor-sharp tail. The Xenomorph's Power, called Runner Mode, allows the Killer to walk on four legs and become stealthier, reducing its Terror Radius considerably. An icon of the horror and science fiction realm, it is the perfect deadly killer: surprising even the most resourceful Survivors and forcing them to "sign off"… ​ The Xenomorph's arrival also introduces a new interactive Map function: Control Stations. Seven Control Stations are scattered across the Map. Survivors can interact with these stations to get a new Tool, the Remote Flame Turret, while the Xenomorph can enter and exit the tunnels underneath the Control Station. ​ ​

New Survivor: Ellen Ripley

As the sole survivor of the Nostromo, Ellen Ripley is strong-willed, level-headed, and determined. Having overcome relentless threats, she is the embodiment of resilience, making her an invaluable ally to any Survivor groups. She has faced the Xenomorph before and is now in the Entity's hands. Her fate in this hostile place is still undecided – but there is hope. ​

New Dead By Daylight Map: The Nostromo

Surrounded by vast, overwhelming shadows, an omnipresent feeling of dread is imbued with the new Map, Nostromo Wreckage. The Entity has reconstructed the Nostromo spaceship from Ripley's memories, so that players can stalk – or be stalked – around the derelict and nightmarish craft. ​ Players will rediscover the iconic ship as it incorporates memorable elements from the first Alien film with some unique Dead by Daylight twists. ​

New Survivor Tool: The Remote Flame Turret

Dead by Daylight: Alien introduces a new Survivor tool that can be used exclusively when facing the Xenomorph. The Remote Flame Turret's defensive attack staggers the Xenomorph and can cause its unique Power to end. This tool complexifies gameplay as it requires Survivors to strategically place the Turret and activate it at the opportune time. Players will be kept on their toes as they will need to repair the tool if it overheats, and will be forced to protect it (and themselves) from the powerful Xenomorph, which can destroy the Turret. Who will make it out alive? ​

