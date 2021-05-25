Dead By Daylight Reveals Resident Evil Chapter Details

Today during their 5th Anniversary stream, Behaviour Interactive revealed the Resident Evil Chapter coming to Dead By Daylight. The new chapter is bringing with it some changes to the gameplay as well that will be keeping people on their toes. First off, Leon and Jill will be the next two survivors added to the game, each with their own perks and costumes straight from the Capcom series. As far as the killer goes, as many predicted, Nemesis will be the enemy people have to deal with.

What's more, the game will be introducing the first AI-assisted killer as those who play Nemesis will be getting help from randomly generated zombies on the map. And that new map, as you may have guessed, is the Racoon City Police Station from RE2. You can read and watch more about it all below as the Resident Evil chapter will drop on June 15th for $12.

One of the most anticipated Dead By Daylight chapters to be released for Dead By Daylight, the Resident Evil Chapter welcomes two new Survivors in the Fog: Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine. A highly acclaimed character from the renowned franchise, Leon S. Kennedy dedicated his life to protecting civilians from the Umbrella Corporation's calamities and will now spend his days fighting for survival. Equally as esteemed by fans, Jill Valentine is a brilliant S.T.A.R.S. officer who managed to survive the Mansion Incident in addition to make it out of the Raccoon City collapse alive before she was taken by The Entity. Each Survivor will come with three perks that fans will be thrilled to enjoy. Flashbang, one of Leon's perks, marks a first by enabling players to spawn an entirely new item. Upon reaching a certain rate of repair progress on generators, Leon will be able to hide in a locker and craft a flash grenade, which can then be used to distract or blind the Killer temporarily.

Those who prefer to play as Killer will have their share of excitement too as they will get to embody Resident Evil's very own Nemesis, known in Dead By Daylight as The Tyrant. This monstrous character can infect Survivors with his powerful tentacle attacks. The more he infects them, the more power he gains as his tentacle's reach increases. To counter his harmful strikes, Survivors can rely on vaccines peppered throughout the maps. Available in limited quantities, the shots will help relieve the Survivors' infection and allow them to continue on their mission to fix generators, open the gates, and save their lives. In addition to stepping into the shoes of these famed characters, players will also get the quintessential Resident Evil experience by exploring a new map: the Raccoon City Police Station,a now decrepit relic of what was once a beacon of justice and one of the city's emblematic landmarks.