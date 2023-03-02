Dead Island 2 Releases New Extended Gameplay Video Deep Silver gives us a far better look at how the gameplay will work in Dead Island 2 as you strive to survive.

Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have released a new video for Dead Island 2 today, as we get a much better look at the gameplay. This isn't some flash-in-the-pan trailer, either. This is nearly 15 minutes worth of content as they give you a guided tour of the game and how everything will work for you to survive the undead onslaught. Along with the video, the team opened up pre-orders for the game, including the HELL-A Edition and the "Memories of Banoi Pack," so you can essentially snag a ton of bonus content and items like an Amy figurine for your collection. Enjoy the video below, as the game is still scheduled to be released on April 21st, 2023.

"Armed with an array of weapons, each with their own unique, brutal fighting style and endless opportunities for upgrades, watch as slayer Dani meets Standard zombies (Walkers, Shamblers, Runners), Variant zombies (grenadier walkers), and Apex zombies (hyper mutated zombies), each one with its own horrifying powers and behaviors. Starring in the video is the slayer Dani, who hails from the mosh pits of County Cork, Ireland. Dani's unique slayer build – tenacious yet balanced – is well-suited to an agile style of combat. Her mission in this trailer? To try and reach the Halperin Hotel."

"Players will also see how tapping into Curveballs and combining a powerful set of Skill Cards – which enhance abilities and create unique player builds – assist Dani as she hacks and slashes her way through the beginning areas of HELL-A. Dambuster Studios' dismemberment tech – known as FLESH (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids) – means that crushing bones, slicing zombies, and melting flesh has never felt nor looked so satisfying. As an infected yet somehow immune slayer, players will finally witness what happens when your chosen slayer activates their corrupted DNA and triggers Fury Mode."