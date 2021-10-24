Dear Villagers Announces Souldiers Coming In Spring 2022

Dear Villagers revealed this past week that they will be releasing the indie game Souldiers on Steam sometime in the Spring of 2022. This particular game will be the debut release for the indie studio Retro Forge Games, as they have mixed up a few different genres including having a Metroidvania exploration with Soulslike combat and precision platforming. The game will have you take on one of three different roles as you choose between being a scout, a caster, or an archer. Each one battling for their freedom in Terragaya. You'll need to battle enemies, solve puzzles, level up your character, and explore every corner of this throwback retro world that will give you series SNES vibes. You can read more about it below along with the announcement trailer.

While out fighting for the glory of your kingdom, you and your fellow soldiers are whisked away to Terragaya, a mystical land on the fringes of the afterlife. Your task is to locate the Guardian and move on to the next world. The hitch? You and your compatriots never actually died. Battle your way to the heart of the mystery: Outwit cunning enemies, solve nefarious puzzles, upgrade your character and explore every corner of a dazzling, intricate 16-bit world. Souldiers is a handcrafted retro epic for the ages. Gripping melee combat: Slash, parry and dodge your way through an ever-evolving roster of enemies, upgrading your skills and equipment to find a combat style that's perfect for you.

An interconnected world: Discover a sprawling handcrafted landscape filled with treasures, tough-as-nails bosses and secret pathways.

16-bit sensation: Terragaya comes to life with vibrant world-class pixel art packed to the brim with details.

Smart moves: Solve environmental puzzles and leap from place to place using an ever-expanding moveset.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Souldiers – Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/kSismx7K4qA)