DeathSprint 66 Releases New Details Of Incoming Updates

Now that DeathSprint 66 is out on Steam, the team have revealed some of the incoming updates for the game's post-launch content

Article Summary Sumo Digital unveils a roadmap with four updates for DeathSprint 66, starting November 11 on Steam.

DeathSprint 66, set in 2066, challenges players to compete in extreme PvP obstacle races.

Utilize abilities like Enraged Charge and GIGA SAW to gain an edge and increase FAME rank.

Dynamic racetracks filled with traps, traversals, and sponsor-driven rewards for top racers.

Indie game developer Sumo Digital and publisher Secret Mode have unveiled a new content roadmap for DeathSprint 66. The team revealed four new updates, with the first happening on November 11, bringing several upgrades and additions to the game between now and January 2025. All of which will expand and make the game greater than what it is at the moment. We have the official graphic below with the new additions mentioned at the bottom.

Run for Fame. Die for Glory. In the year 2066, the Bachman Media Network is, yet again, set to dominate the world of brutal entertainment with the latest series of their headline show. DeathSprint 66 sees challengers take on the role of a Clone Jockey with an endless supply of clones at their disposal to compete in the visceral velocity of DeathSprint. Take part in thrilling 8-player PvP on-foot races across extreme obstacle courses that push the boundaries of entertainment. Run, jump, drift, and slide your way through a series of deadly tracks, chaining together traversals to enter a flow state and earn HYPE. Collect Tributes to gain access to exciting and deadly abilities, including Enraged Charge, Seeker Drone, Mag Shield, and everyone's favorite, the GIGA SAW. A well-deployed ability can be the difference between winning and losing; making those split-second strategic decisions is vital to your race.

Winning is not enough. Entertaining the audience on track leads to bigger rewards off it. Your FAME rank is a measure of how attractive you are to sponsors, the higher the rank, the more interested they'll be, unlocking a greater variety of cosmetics for your runner. Tracks are filled with deadly booby traps, thrilling traversals, and opportunities to take out your rivals, meaning that each race is an unpredictable, unique, and gripping experience. In the ruins of long-abandoned cities of the old world, the Bachman Media Network has built a series of deadly racetracks designed for one purpose – to keep their blood-thirsty viewers entertained. Deadly traps and difficult traversals litter each track, but with an endless supply of human clones to race with, contestants must fight a bloody battle to the finish and claim victory.

