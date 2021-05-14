Deino, Unown, & Eevee Featured In Pokémon GO Verizon Event

Pokémon GO has teamed up with Verizon for another Special Weekend. This time around, the event will also include bonuses for players without tickets. Let's get into the details.

The full details of this Pokémon GO Special Weekend include:

Date: Saturday, May 29th, 2021, at 12 AM through Sunday, May 30th, 2021, at 11:59 PM local. There are multiple different time brackets in the event, though.

Ticketed features during Saturday, May 29, 2021, from 11 AM to 5 PM local: Clefairy, Jigglypuff, Eevee, Marill, Sableye, Stunky, Spritzee, and Swirlix will be responding to Incense. Unown V will be featured for Verizon customers.

Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 12 AM to Sunday, May 30, 2021, at 11:59 PM local time: Timed Research will be released rewarding encounters with Eevee, Spritzee, Swirlix, and… wait for it… Deino. Other rewards include XP, Stardust, an Incense, a Star Piece, a Lucky Egg, Spritzee Candy, and Swirlix Candy. Increased chances of trades going Lucky. Increased chances of going Lucky with Friends. Double catch XP. Exclusive medal.

Bonuses for all trainers including non-ticketed: From Friday, May 28th, 2021, at 10 AM to Monday, May 31st, 2021, at 10:00 AM Pacific, you can open double the number of gifts and the trade range will be increased to 40 km!



Verizon customers can claim rewards here by:

Downloading the My Verizon app

Joining Verizon Up

Claiming the Pokémon GO reward to generate a code

Copy the code

Follow the prompt to go to the Niantic Labs Rewards site

Enter the code

Open Pokémon GO, where you will receive a notification that you have claimed your reward and a medal will pop up

International players will have other ways to enjoy the event. The event will also be accessible through:

7-Eleven Mexico: https://www.7-eleven.com.mx/pokemon-go

Yoshinoya: https://www.yoshinoya.com/campaign/specialweekend202104/

7-Eleven Mexico players will have Unown S as the featured Unown, while Yoshinoya players will have Unown Y. None of the featured Unown will be available to encounter in their Shiny forms.

Best of luck to everyone getting out there and playing the event. The idea of a Deino feature, in general, is going to be a huge incentive for many Pokémon GO players, so best of luck with that potentially Shiny Pokémon.