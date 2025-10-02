Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Resolution Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Demeo, Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked Arrives This November

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked has been confirmed for release this November, while a free demo is coming to Steam

Article Summary Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked releases this November, bringing a unique tabletop-inspired adventure.

A free demo hits Steam during Next Fest, October 13-20, letting players get an early taste of the action.

Team up for turn-based combat in the Forgotten Realms, battling monsters and uncovering hidden secrets.

Play solo or co-op with up to four, mastering iconic D&D classes and strategies in legendary quests.

Developer and publisher Resolution Games, working with Wizards of the Coast, have confirmed the launch date for Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, as the game will be released in November. The epic crossover between IPs into a single game is set to come out on November 20, as you'll embark on a totally original adventure featuring D&D's world and Demeo's gameplay style. Before that, however, the game will have a free demo available for Steam Next Fest, which you can play from October 13-20. You can check out the latest trailer here in the meantime.

Demeo x Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked

The North teeters on the brink of war, and it's up to you to unravel hidden secrets, face powerful enemies, forge fragile alliances, and expose the masterminds behind the plot before chaos consumes all. Dive into fast-paced, turn-based combat that brings the Dungeons & Dragons experience into a new dimension. You'll need all your cunning, courage, and strategy to survive. Will you lead your allies to victory, or watch as the world burns?

Battle dark forces deep within the wilds of Neverwinter Wood and face powerful enemies. Built with the Demeo Action Roleplaying System and launching with multiple adventures (with more on the way), forge legendary bonds with friends as you confront the shadowy figures that threaten the Forgotten Realms. Team up in a co-operative multiplayer system that supports up to four players or take on the challenge alone by building the adventuring party that suits your style – no Dungeon Master required. Whether you're leading your allies on an adventure or embarking on a solo quest, you shape your story.

Engage in dynamic, turn-based combat where every move matters. Your strategy evolves based on the traits of iconic D&D classes, the abilities of your allies, and the strength of your hand. Whether you're a cunning rogue, a mighty paladin, or a powerful sorcerer, mastery of the battlefield is essential as you battle monsters, overcome traps, and discover legendary treasures!

