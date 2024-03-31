Posted in: Games, Good Shepherd Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Be-Rad Entertainment, Demon's Mirror

Demon's Mirror Releases New Free Demo On Steam

Good Shepherd Entertainment has released a free demo for Demon's Mirror, as the game will be released on PC sometime later this year.

Article Summary Free demo of Demon's Mirror released on Steam by Good Shepherd Entertainment.

Demo part of Steam's Deckbuilders Fest, available until April 1 with a new trailer.

Innovative roguelike deckbuilder with unique grid manipulation and match-three elements.

Each playthrough offers new challenges with chance events and hidden secrets to explore.

Developer Be-Rad Entertainment and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment dropped a free demo for Demon's Mirror this past week as part of Steam's Deckbuilders Fest. The team is boasting this game as an innovative new deckbuilder game highlighted by mechanics that don't operate the way you would expect them to in a game like this, featuring an original story set in a fantasy realm. The demo is playable now for free until April 1, but we suspect they may keep it up longer or start launching test periods, considering how popular it seems to be. Along with the demo came a brand new trailer, which you can check out above, as the game will be released sometime later this year.

Demon's Mirror

Demon's Mirror is a new roguelike deckbuilder that fuses the deckbuilding and grid manipulation genres, immersing players in a terrifying world of suspense and strategy. Through deck-building and chain-three (matching three or more tiles) mechanics, players are challenged to restore balance to a dark and chaotic realm via one of three demons. Set off on your quest, find and collect new cards to gain power and harness punishing combos in this completely unique roguelike deckbuilder.

Face challenging turn-based combat encounters with formidable enemies and unpredictable scenarios that change with each run. Don't panic though, as making hasty decisions will lead to your demise. Survival in Demon's Mirror is reliant upon mastering the strategic balance between playing cards and chaining tiles. Unique grid manipulation adds a fresh complexity to combat encounters, empowering players to unleash devastating combos while chaining tiles to attack, defend and gather resources. Chase the perfect run as no two playthroughs will be the same. Chance events will cause you to make interesting choices, strange creatures will present themselves to you, and you will discover hidden secrets throughout the world.

