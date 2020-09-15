Department Of Mysteries Event Tasks In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Along with offering event-themed Foundables, all of which we reported on here, there will be a series of tasks that witches and wizards must complete in order to maximize on this Brilliant Event before Part Two begins. Read on to see the full breakdown of tasks, rewards, and ways to optimize on them.
The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One tasks include:
Page One of Four
- Collect 2 ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Leaping Toadstool
- Brew Tonic for Trace Detection one time: 2 Re'em Blood
- Return 5 Brilliant Tank of Brains: 1 Strong Estimulo Potion
- REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Two of Four
- Earn 3500 Wizarding XP From Traces: 1 Hermit Crab Shell
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 6 Snowdrop
- Collect 2 Brilliant Event Runestones: 1 Dark Detector
- REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Three of Four
- Defeat 15 foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Healing Potion
- Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with three or more teammates: 1 Strong Estimulo Potion
- Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Key
- REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy
Page Four of Four
- Earn 500 Mysterious Artefacts Family XP: 1 Spellbooks
- Return 20 Brilliant The Veil: 2 Spellbooks
- Place 5 Brilliant Images in the Registry: 2 Spellbooks
- REWARDS: Brilliant Luna Lovegood, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy
Upon completion of The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One tasks, a bonus will be unlocked, including the following new tasks:
Bonus:
- Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Unicorn Hair
- Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Potent Estimulo Potion
- Return 30 Mysterious Artefacts Foundables: 1 Key
- Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spellbook
- Win in your highest unlocked Chamber: 1 Spellbook
- REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 1 Title, 5 Brilliant Ron Weasley, 30 Spell Energy
Taking note of when to place Foundables is important here, as doing so too early may create a problem with the tasks in Page Four. We hope this helps you complete all of these tasks for The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One.