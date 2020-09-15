Department Of Mysteries Event Tasks In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One is now live in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Along with offering event-themed Foundables, all of which we reported on here, there will be a series of tasks that witches and wizards must complete in order to maximize on this Brilliant Event before Part Two begins. Read on to see the full breakdown of tasks, rewards, and ways to optimize on them.

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One tasks include:

Page One of Four

Collect 2 ingredients or Portmanteaus: 2 Leaping Toadstool

Brew Tonic for Trace Detection one time: 2 Re'em Blood

Return 5 Brilliant Tank of Brains: 1 Strong Estimulo Potion

REWARDS: 550 XP, 50 Brilliant XP, 2 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Two of Four

Earn 3500 Wizarding XP From Traces: 1 Hermit Crab Shell

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 6 Snowdrop

Collect 2 Brilliant Event Runestones: 1 Dark Detector

REWARDS: 750 XP, 75 Brilliant XP, 3 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Three of Four

Defeat 15 foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Healing Potion

Complete 5 Wizarding Challenges with three or more teammates: 1 Strong Estimulo Potion

Earn 7500 Wizarding XP from Challenges: 1 Key

REWARDS: 1250 XP, 75 Brilliant XP, 5 Restricted Section Books, 10 Spell Energy

Page Four of Four

Earn 500 Mysterious Artefacts Family XP: 1 Spellbooks

Return 20 Brilliant The Veil: 2 Spellbooks

Place 5 Brilliant Images in the Registry: 2 Spellbooks

REWARDS: Brilliant Luna Lovegood, 50 Coins, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 5 Restricted Section Books, 30 Spell Energy

Upon completion of The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One tasks, a bonus will be unlocked, including the following new tasks:

Bonus:

Use Tonic for Trace Detection 2 Times: 1 Unicorn Hair

Return 45 Brilliant Foundables: 1 Potent Estimulo Potion

Return 30 Mysterious Artefacts Foundables: 1 Key

Use 5 Potions in Wizarding Challenges: 1 Spellbook

Win in your highest unlocked Chamber: 1 Spellbook

REWARDS: 2000 XP, 100 Brilliant Family XP, 5 Defense Against the Dark Arts books, 1 Title, 5 Brilliant Ron Weasley, 30 Spell Energy

Taking note of when to place Foundables is important here, as doing so too early may create a problem with the tasks in Page Four. We hope this helps you complete all of these tasks for The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part One.