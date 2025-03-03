Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Despolete, Panic Inc.

Despolete Confirms PC & Console Launch For Early May

After having been teased for a while and shown off at a few festivals, Despolete finally has a release date set for early May

Article Summary Despolete launches May 1, bringing its soccer adventure to PC and all major consoles.

Set in Quito, 2001, experience a slice-of-life story centered around youthful mischief and soccer.

Enjoy a vibrant world with genuine interactions, based on semi-autobiographical experiences.

Features authentic Ecuadorian sights and sounds, enhancing gameplay immersion and setting.

Indie game developers Julián Cordero and Sebastián Valbuena, along with publisher Panic Inc., have confirmed the official release date for Despolete. The game has been teased for a while as we remember seeing it as part of a Day of the Devs video back in the Summer of 2023. If you're not familiar with this one, the game has been designed to be a "slice-of-life" adventure that explores the popularity of soccer and how it captured the hearts of the people of Quito, Ecuador, in 2001. But beyond showing up in a few festivals and showcases, we haven't seen much of the game since then. That changed during Steam Next Fest as the team confirmed the game's release is happening on May 1 for PC via Steam, as well as all three major consoles. With the news came a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Despolete

Despelote is a soccer game about people. Set in Quito, Ecuador, in the year 2001, a young boy named Julián spends his days kicking around a soccer ball as Ecuador is on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup. There is a huge air of excitement around him and his community as he gets into mischief with friends, explores the neighborhood, and gets to know the people of Quito. Dribble, pass, and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup.

A bittersweet and sometimes dreamy semi-autobiographical tale of youth.

Explore a dense town space at your leisure, full of activities, interactions, and mischief to get up to.

A physics-based soccer ball that feels good to kick around in a first-person perspective.

A vibrant world full of characters that have funny and genuine conversations.

Photos and audio recorded on location in Ecuador are used to create a strong sense of place.

