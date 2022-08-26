Destiny 2 Brings Back The Popular King's Fall Raid

Bungie revealed they are bringing back one of their most popular raids to Destiny 2 as King's Fall will be making a dramatic return. Those who have previously played the raid know the excitement that is to come, along with the perils and pitfalls this one contains, as you will delve into the Hive Dreadnaught to face Oryx, The Taken King. The raid officially went live earlier today and is active for anyone who has an updated version of the game. You can read more about the raid down below and check out the latest trailer to show off what this version of the experience will be like.

Raids are an integral part of Destiny 2, providing top-tier gear in a pinnacle six-person activity. Worldwide, fireteams are training for a chance at the World First title and belt. Those looking to watch the King's Fall World First race can tune-in to cheer on teams and celebrate the first fireteam across the line. Fireteams looking to brave the King's Fall World First race will need to keep the following in mind: The raid will launch with Contest Mode enabled for 24 hours.

Guardians will need to be at 1560 Power to be at the cap for all of the encounters.

Clearing the raid with Contest Mode active is the first step to access the new Challenge Mode in the Director and the secret Triumph.

Completing the secret Triumph (a curated list of challenges in this newly unlocked Challenge Mode) will be how a fireteam crosses the World First finish line and claims their prize.

To enforce the Triumph requirements in the Challenge Mode, a team will wipe if they fail the success conditions during any encounter.

Note: To alleviate some pressure on our servers, there will be no bounty or weapon crafting progress within the King's Fall raid during the first weekend.