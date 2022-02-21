Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Set For Release This Tuesday

Bungie is celebrating the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen tomorrow with a brand new launch trailer for you to enjoy. Prior to the expansion being released, the company is showing it off in all of its glory, as we get a bit of a cinematic introduction to the sights, the sounds, and the terror the queen herself has in store for you as you attempt to bring back The Light. The company also dropped more info on some of the items you can now buy through different companies related to the game, which we have listed for you here in case you're looking for something new.

Arctis 1 | Destiny Edition – Featuring Arctis drivers for signature sound and a detachable ClearCast microphone delivers natural-sounding clarity and noise cancellation, this stylish headset also comes with a timed-exclusive Viral Celebration Exotic emote, designed specifically for the Destiny x SteelSeries collaboration.

