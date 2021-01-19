Details For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite January 2021 Adversaries Event

As the Triwizarding Secrets Brilliant Event Part 1 ends in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, Niantic isn't giving us wizards and witches attempting to push back on the Calamity a breather. The game is launching directly into the January 2021 Adversaries Event, which continues the month's Goblet of Fire theme that began with Triwizarding Secrets. This Adversaries Event, the second ever, will focus on the Hungarian Horntail, which was the particularly aggressive dragon that Harry Potter was pitted against in the Triwizard Tournament.

The January 2021 Adversaries Event will run in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite from Tuesday, January 19th at 11 AM Pacific until Friday, January 22nd at 11 AM Pacific. During the event, the following features will be available in the game:

Increased sightings of the Ancient Hungarian Horntail Adversary, with slightly more sightings of Draco Malfoy and Fenrir Greyback Adversaries as well. Increased spawns of Wit-Sharpening Potion ingredients, such as Armadillo Bile, Ginger Root, Ground Scarab Beetles and Newt Spleen. Master Notes will reduce all variants of Exstimulo and Wit-Sharpening Potions brew time by 50%.

In addition to these features, there will also be a Special Assignment. Here are the full tasks and rewards for this questline:

Defeat 35 Foes in Wizarding Challenges: 2 Strong Exstumulo Potions

Find 2 Wit-Sharpening Gifts: 1 Wit-Sharpening Potion

Use 1 Edible Dark Mark: 2 Armadillo Bile

Earn 1,500 Challenge XP Through Challenges and Adversary Chains: 1 Edible Dark Mark

Use 7 Exstimulo (Any) in Adversary Combat: 20 Spell Energy

Use 3 Wit-Sharpening in Adversary Combat: 4 Healing Potions

Deal 20,000 Damage to Adversaries: 1 Restricted Section Book

Return 14 Artefact Fragments from the Ancient Hungarian Horntain Chain: 2 Restricted Section Books

Bonus Rewards: 5 Restricted Section Books, 1 Edible Dark Mark, 60 Coins, 500 XP, 30 Spell Energy

The first Adversary Event which featured Draco Malfoy and Fenrir Greyback was noted by many players, including myself, to be frustratingly difficult, especially due to the "Wit-Sharpening Gifts" task. It felt like a purposeful drain on our items that was nearly impossible to complete. Hopefully, Niantic have upped the drop rate of Wit-Sharpening Potions so this event can rise to the high standard set by Harry Potter: Wizards Unite's excellent Brilliant Events.

Good luck out there!