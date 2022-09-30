Devolver Digital Reveals Three Games For October's Steam Next Fest

Devolver Digital announced that they will be bringing free demos to three video games during October's Steam Next Fest. First and foremost, the primary two demos that you will be able to experience from the company are Gunbrella and Stick It To The Stickman, giving you a chance to experience a little bit of each game as it looks like these might be the same demos people got to play during PAX West. They will both be available through the event, running from October 3rd-10th. Meanwhile, indie gaming designer Sos Sosowski (McPixel, McPixel 2 [which was canceled]) announced that they will be releasing a newly updated demo for McPixel 3, which will also be a part of the event. This version will come with nine new levels, three new minigames, a new Steve level, and "100% more fun!" You can read more about all three games below and check out their trailers before the demos go live next week.

Stick it to the Stickman is a groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler loaded with high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee and weaponised farts! A leaked company memo indicates that applications for aspiring interns will open in 2023.

is a groin-kicking, staple-gunning, chainsaw-wielding roguelike brawler loaded with high-impact, physics-based combat, copious amounts of coffee and weaponised farts! A leaked company memo indicates that applications for aspiring interns will open in 2023. Gunbrella is a noir-punk action-adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Kinda like real life but with more rainproof weaponry. Players take the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella: a firearm that doubles as an umbrella. Obviously. His investigation soon becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cutlists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation. Coming in 2023.

is a noir-punk action-adventure set in a world dependent on a rapidly diminishing natural resource. Kinda like real life but with more rainproof weaponry. Players take the role of a gruff woodsman on a quest for revenge, armed with the mysterious Gunbrella: a firearm that doubles as an umbrella. Obviously. His investigation soon becomes entangled with the inner workings of ghouls and gangsters, cops and cutlists, and the fallout of corporate exploitation. Coming in 2023. McPixel 3 is a mind-blowing save-the-day 2D adventure that sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem, launching late 2022.